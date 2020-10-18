Voting underway in north Cyprus till 6pm

The second round of ‘presidential’ elections is underway in Turkish controlled northern Cyprus.

The two candidates that gained the most votes during the first round of the elections National Unity Party candidate Ersin Tatar and independent candidate Mustafa Akıncı are hoping to secure the leadership of the breakaway territory.

People casting their vote have to wear a mask in line with the precautionary measures taken against the spread of COVID-19 and voters will be provided with disposable gloves and disinfectants, according to the semi-official BRT radio network.

Ballot stations will opened at 8am and voting will end at 6pm. (Famagusta Gazette)