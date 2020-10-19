5 killed in roof collapse incident in Pakistan’s Punjab

Five persons were killed and five others injured when the roof of a house collapsed in the district of Okara in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province on Monday, said government officials.

Deputy Commissioner of Okara Usman Ali told local media that the incident took place early Monday morning when the roof suddenly collapsed, killing five members of a family including a woman and children.

Rescue teams also pulled five injured persons out of the debris and shifted them to a nearby hospital, said the official, adding that the death toll might rise as some of the injured were in critical condition.

The cause of the tragedy is not known yet, but rescue officials believed that the roof collapsed due to the dilapidated condition of the house.

Police and local residents reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported and helped the rescue teams pull the bodies and wounded out of the debris, according to local media.