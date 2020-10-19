Air Namibia to resume flights to South Africa

Namibia’s flagship airline, Air Namibia, will resume weekly flights to South Africa’s Johannesburg and Cape Town from Oct. 28, its interim CEO Theo Mberirua said on Monday.

The Windhoek-Johannesburg direct route will be operated on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, whereas two flights between Windhoek-Cape Town, direct and via Walvis Bay, will run on Fridays and Sundays.

The move is in line with the airline’s restart plan, following a long pause due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mberirua said.

“The decision to launch these routes are in line with Air Namibia’s mandate and purpose for existence, creating air transport linkages to promote intra-Africa connectivity and regional integration,” he said.

Although the airline normally operates an extensive schedule that requires multiple destinations in order to feed the entire network, the move by Air Namibia to resume these two routes will provide smooth and convenient connections inbound and outbound, connecting Namibia to the world, and the world to Namibia, Mberirua said.