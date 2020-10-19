Belgium further tightens COVID-19 restrictions

A set of new and tougher measures for COVID-19 prevention and control decided last week by authorities entered into force in Belgium on Monday.

Under the new rules, cafes, bars and restaurants will have to remain closed for four weeks from Monday.

A nationwide 12 midnight to 5 a.m. curfew has also been ordered, prohibiting people from leaving their homes for non-essential reasons, with exceptions for urgent medical reasons and professional commutes.

The so-called “social contact bubble” is now limited to one person outside the family. Private and public gatherings are limited to four people each.

Teleworking is now mandatory when possible. All night shops must close at 10 p.m. However, food markets can stay open. Christmas markets and flea markets are prohibited.

As of Monday, all the country’s higher education institutions will move to “code orange,” which means that 20 percent of students will be allowed to attend classes in auditoriums, while 80 percent will be taking distance learning courses.

In the last seven days (Oct. 9 to Oct. 15), the daily average number of new COVID-19 cases was 7,876, the Sciensano public health institute said on Monday. This is an increase of 79 percent compared to the previous week. The daily average number of hospitalizations was 251.9, a 100 percent week-on-week increase. There were 89 percent more deaths — an average 30.3 per day — in the same period.

To date, Belgium has recorded a total of 222,253 cases and 10,413 deaths.

As the world is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries across the globe — including China, Russia, Britain and the U.S. — are racing to find a vaccine.