Calf injury sidelines Real Madrid’s Odegaard for a month

Real Madrid confirmed on Monday that Norwegian international midfielder Martin Odegaard will be out of action for around a month with a torn calf muscle.

The 21-year-old returned to the club this summer after a successful season on loan with Real Sociedad and started the first two matches (against Real Sociedad and Betis) of the season, although he then only played a handful of minutes in the narrow win away to Levante and didn’t figure in the 1-0 victory at home to Valladolid.

He picked up the injury to his right calf on international duty with Norway and didn’t play in Real Madrid’s surprise home defeat to Cadiz on Saturday.

The injury means Odegaard will miss Wednesday’s Champions League opener at home to Shakhtar Donestsk and next Saturday’s ‘Clasico’ away to FC Barcelona, as well as La Liga matches against Huesca and Valencia and another European game away to Borussia Monchengladbach.

He will also be unavailable for Norway in the next international break in November.

The attacking midfielder joins a growing injury list at Real Madrid, with Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz all currently sidelined with various physical problems.