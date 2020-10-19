Charity Fraud Awareness Week 2020

Like all sectors, charities can be susceptible to fraud and cyber crime. Those providing vital services and support to local communities during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may be particularly vulnerable.

All charities, even those with relatively small reserves to call upon, can take simple steps to boost resilience to fraud and cyber crime. In times like these, prevention really is better than cure.

The fraud awareness campaign, run jointly by the Charity Commission and Fraud Advisory Panel (together with a coalition of sector partners), aims to encourage and empower charities to talk about fraud and share best practice.

The 2020 campaign will focus on 3 simple messages:

Be fraud aware Take time to check Keep your charity safe

Get involved in the campaign

You can access a range of free resources from one handy charity fraud awareness hub. You’ll find mini-tutorials, on-demand webinars, videos and factsheets to help you with fraud awareness.

Download the supporters pack from the Fraud Advisory Panel website (includes campaign posters and social media assets).

Join the conversation on Twitter by promoting your own counter fraud messages or retweet ours using the hashtag #CharityFraudOut.

Read our advice to trustees and donors to strengthen defences against fraud during the pandemic.

You can also develop your own counter fraud activities aimed at staff and volunteers, members and beneficiaries, donors and supporters.

Join the fraud awareness webinar

This free webinar will be available at 10am on Tuesday 20 October 2020.

The guest speakers will consider fraud and cybercrime over the next 6 to 12 months from a range of different charity perspectives. It will also outline some of the big issues we think charities should be thinking about now to prepare.

Notes