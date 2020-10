COVID-19 has battered the Cyprus aviation industry with inbound and outbound passenger traffic dropping by more than 80 percent during September.

Most people who arrived on the island in September came for a vacation, stats show.

According to the statistical service Cystat, tourist arrivals recorded an 83.4 percent year-on-year drop in September, with arrivals reaching 87,334.

Between January and September arrivals totalled just 512,184 people.