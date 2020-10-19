Cycle Challenge in Cyprus raises more than €40,000

The second annual SBA Police Cycle Challenge took place on October 17 and organisers have confirmed it has incredibly, raised more than €40,000 for two Cypriot charities.

The event saw cyclists start in the early hours of the morning in Avdimou village in the western Sovereign Base Areas and pass through communities in both Akrotiri and Dhekelia, before finishing in Ayios Nikolas, 153 kilometres later.

And despite COVID-19 measures limiting the number of participants and community events this year, organisers were still delighted with the money raised for the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Association and the One Dream, One Wish charity.

The SBA Police prides itself on the close bond forged between the force and the local community and this latest fund-raising effort was another great example of that.

Bases Administrator, Major General Rob Thomson, who took part in the cycle challenge himself, explained why he was so keen to support the event shortly before setting off.

He said: “We are here to raise money for a whole load of people who are suffering worse than us and it is really important for the anti-cancer Association and One Dream, One Wish, that we do our bit to raise money for those less fortunate than ourselves.”

Speaking after the event, Maria Ioannidou, from the Cyprus Anti-Cancer Society, thanked all those involved in raising such a large amount of money.

She said: “I am once again overwhelmed that people have showed their sensitivity and offered to fellow humans. On behalf of the Cyprus anti-cancer association, I would like to thank British Bases, the Bases Administrator, Major General Rob Thomson, the Police Chief Constable, Chris Eyre, cyclists, local communities, and private companies that supported the organisation and contributed in the financial support of the Association’s relief services’’.

Those words were echoed by George Penintaex, from One Dream, One Wish, who said:“I would like to express my sincere gratitude on behalf of One Dream, One Wish to British Bases, the Bases Administrator, Major General Rob Thomson, the Police Chief Constable, Chris Eyre, all the cyclists, contributors and sponsors. It takes great effort to make children suffering with different types of cancer, wishcome true. All our children and their families express their gratitude’’.

A further €4,000 was also raised prior to the event after the police held a concert at Ypsonas and has already been presented to the charities.