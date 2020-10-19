German shares gain 0.31 pct at start of trading on Monday

German stocks were off to a good start on Monday, with the benchmark DAX index rising 39.64 points, or 0.31 percent, opening at 12,948.63 points.

The biggest winner among Germany’s 30 largest listed companies at the start of trading was Deutsche Bank, increasing by 2.09 percent, followed by industrial gas producer Linde with 1.61 percent and insurance company Allianz with 1.56 percent.

On Monday, U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs left its rating for Deutsche Bank at “neutral” but slightly raised the price target for the German bank from 6.8 to 7 euros (7.9-8.2 U.S. dollars). Shares of Deutsche Bank were trading at around 8 euros (9.4 dollars) in early trading on Monday.

Shares of Delivery Hero fell by 2.27 percent. The German online food delivery company was the biggest loser at the start of trading on Monday.

Unfilled orders for Germany’s important manufacturing in August increased by one percent on the previous month. While domestic orders not yet completed rose by 0.6 percent, the stock of international orders increased by 1.1 percent, the country’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Monday.

Turnover in Germany’s accommodation and food services in August increased by 5.5 percent compared to July, but was still around 18 percent below last year’s figures, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus crisis, Destatis said.

The yield on German ten-year bonds went up 0.002 percentage point to minus 0.622 percent, and the euro was trading almost unchanged at 1.1718 U.S. dollars, decreasing by 0.02 percent on Monday morning.