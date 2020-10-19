Iran says ready to sign “military, security” agreements with Gulf states

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said on Monday that Iran is ready to sign “military and security” agreements with the Gulf states.

Pointing to the importance of the Gulf security, Hatami said any threat in the region, following normalization of ties between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, will trigger Iran’s “direct and clear response.”

Iran has repeatedly urged regional cooperation for the security of the Gulf region, noting foreign military presence as the cause of insecurity in the region.