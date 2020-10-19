Netherlands reports 8,015 new COVID-19 infections

The number of COVID-19 infections in The Netherlands rose by 8,015 since Sunday, slightly lower than the 8,177 cases reported the previous day, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) on Monday.

An average of 7,827 confirmed cases per day was reported for the past seven days, compared to 5,861 one week earlier, RIVM was quoted as saying by NOS, a Dutch media company.

A total of 17 COVID-19 patients passed away in the Netherlands from Sunday to Monday, compared to 15 from Saturday to Sunday. On average 25 people died from COVID-19 in the Netherlands over the past seven days, compared to 19 a week before.

Last week the Dutch government announced a “partial lockdown” to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. Cafes and restaurants would be closed for one month.

As the world is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries across the globe are racing to find a vaccine.

As of Oct. 15, a total of 42 candidate vaccines were in clinical evaluation worldwide, including several from China, the United Kingdom, Russia, the United States, Belgium and Germany entering Phase 3 trial. Another 156 candidate vaccines were in preclinical evaluation, according to the World Health Organization.