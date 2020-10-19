Russia registered 15,982 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, setting a new all-time high as the pandemic resurges, the country’s COVID-19 response center said Monday.

Russia’s cumulative number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,415,316, including 24,366 deaths and 1,075,904 recoveries, the center said in a statement.

Moscow has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections, tallying 5,376 new cases over the past day, bringing the city’s total to 367,629.

Along with many other European countries, Russia has been witnessing a steep growth in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks after many restrictions were lifted and people gathered in large groups.