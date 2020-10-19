Russian fighter shadows airliner in Cyprus airspace

It has emerged that a Russian fighter jet approached an Israir Airbus A320 passenger plane mid-flight and few alongside it, reports the Jerusalem Post, citing Ynet.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

The airbus was heading to Tel Aviv from Greece and the incident occurred in Cyprus airspace, where Cyprus Air Traffic Control ordered the aircraft to move apart.

The Sukhoi Su-27 flew for a short distance and was no more than a mile (1.5 kilometers) from the passenger plane, Ynet added.

The report said that while the commercial airliner was never in serious danger, the incident was not isolated.

Multiple civilian flights in the area have been interrupted by Russian fighters that day, the news portal added.

“The incident comes as the Russian Air Force works to increase its activity in the region, which includes an air force base near the city of Latakia in Syria”.

There was no immediate comment from Israir, reports the Times of Israel.

Israir, is an Israeli airline headquartered in Tel Aviv.

It operates domestic scheduled and air taxi flights from Ben Gurion International Airport, and Eilat Airport, as well as international charter services from Ben Gurion International Airport to Europe and Asia.