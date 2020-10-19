Rwanda basketball league resumes after 7-month suspension due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2019-2020 Rwanda Basketball National League resumed on Sunday in the Rwandan capital Kigali, after it was put on hold since March 15 due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

The top-flight basketball league in Rwanda will resume on October 18 and conclude on October 24 with 12 teams playing in a single venue in Kigali Arena, Desire Mugwiza, president of Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA), told Xinhua in a telephone interview on Sunday.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, matches will be played behind closed doors without fans, in a championship format, said Mugwiza.

The best two teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals, and the final is scheduled for October 24, he said.

According to the president, players, technical teams and match officials have undergone mandatory COVID-19 tests and will be staying in a hotel in Bugesera district, Eastern province, and will not be allowed to leave until the matches are over.

FERWABA has put in place strict preventive measures for the resumption of the national league, he said, adding that everyone needs to abide by protocols of prevention and control of COVID-19 to ensure the league is conducted in a safe way.

“We are currently following all the Rwandan government’s health protocols with everyone wearing a mask, placing sanitizers everywhere across the venue and at the hotel. Everyone in the hotel will not in anyway come into contact with people from the outside,” he emphasized.

The games will be broadcast live on the national TV, radios and social media platforms to enable the basketball fans follow them.

Basketball is expected to be the first major sport to resume its league.

As of Saturday, Rwanda reported 4,971 COVID-19 cases in total, with 4,768 recoveries and 34 deaths.