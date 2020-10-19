Sightseers flock to to see Varosha in Cyprus

The newly opened section of Varosha has been swamped by sightseers over the last few weeks, according to Kibris newspaper, a Turkish Cypriot publication.

In early October, the newly elected leader of the Turkish Cypriots, Ersin Tatar rubber-stamped the reopening of the ghost resort which was abandoned by its legal Greek Cypriot inhabitants in 1974 – a move which outraged Greek Cypriots and the international community.

As of Thursday, October 15, 18,697, people visited the occupied city, which opened on October 8.

The Turkish state news agency states that according to information received from “competent officials”, the number of visitors exceeded 18,000 within a single week.