Taliban attack on highway in Afghan northern province repulsed, 7 killed

Taliban attack to take the control of the main highway in Afghan northern Baghlan province has been repulsed and the militants fled away after leaving seven bodies behind, said an army statement released here Monday.

The armed militants, according to the statement, launched a massive offensive on the main highway in Kilagai area late Sunday night but their design has been foiled as seven insurgents have been killed and eight more injured.

Without hinting at the possible casualties of security forces, the statement said that the troops would continue to chase the militants.

The main highway connecting the national capital Kabul to the eight northern provinces crosses Kilagai area in Baghlan province and if the Taliban militants were able to control Kilagai they could easily block the highway to disrupt traffic between Kabul and the northern provinces.

Taliban militants have yet to make comment.