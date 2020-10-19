Tatar ousts Akinci in north Cyprus election

Ersin Tatar has won the ‘presidential’ election in Turkish occupied northern Cyprus.
Tatar, who is pro-Turkey and wants Cyprus to be two separate states, won just under 52% of the vote to defeat the incumbent, Mustafa Akinci.
“We deserve our sovereignty – we are the voice of Turkish Cypriots,” Tatar told supports in northern Nicosia.
“We are fighting to exist within the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, therefore our neighbours in the south and the world community should respect our fight for freedom … because we deserve it.”
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent his congratulations to Tatar.