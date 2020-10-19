Tests rule out serious knee injury for Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos

There was good news for Real Madrid on Sunday when tests ruled out a serious knee injury for club captain, Sergio Ramos.

The central defender was forced out of his side’s shock 1-0 defeat to Cadiz at halftime on Saturday and was pictured in the stands with an ice-pack on his left knee. This prompted fears he could miss both Real Madrid’s Champions League debut against Shakhtar Donetsk next Wednesday and the first ‘Clasico’ of the season away to FC Barcelona the following Saturday.

However, although Ramos missed Sunday morning’s training session on Sunday morning, tests have ruled out a serious injury and although he is a doubt for Wednesday, the 34-year-old should be fine to face Barcelona.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is still without injured right backs Alvaro Odriozola and Dani Carvajal, while Eden Hazard is still out as he tries to return to fitness.