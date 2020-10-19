Thai gov’t to endorse extraordinary parliamentary session to avert looming political crisis amid protest

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Monday the government will endorse the opening of an extraordinary session of parliament very shortly in a bid to avert a looming political crisis in the face of massive street protests.

Prayut confirmed at the Government House that the cabinet of ministers at Tuesday’s meeting will consider supporting calls for the opening of the extraordinary parliamentary session very shortly to address the political situation, regarding the massive protests on Bangkok streets and in provinces.

The House of Representatives and Senate, which are currently in recess and would be otherwise scheduled to open on Nov. 1, might not only find ways and means to defuse the looming political crisis but to promptly push for constitution amendment.

Meanwhile, the Thai prime minister denied that the critical emergency rule, currently imposed in Bangkok to stem street protests, might as well cover its neighboring provinces or others.

Neither will curfew be enforced in the Thai capital or anywhere else in the country, he said.