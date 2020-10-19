Tokyo stocks gain in morning on hopes for U.S. stimulus package

Tokyo stocks gained Monday morning as a weaker yen propelled exporter issues higher amid hopes for a U.S. virus-linked stimulus package after a 48-hour deadline was slapped on the stalemate between Congress and the White House.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 261.97 points, or 1.12 percent, from Friday to 23,672.60.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 21.19 points, or 1.31 percent, at 1,638.88.

Marine transportation, rubber product, and textile and apparel-linked issues comprised those that gained the most by the morning break.