Turkey detains 4 suspected PKK members

Turkish security forces detained on Monday four suspected members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) with plans to carry out attacks, local media reported.

Police launched simultaneous operations against the sleeper cells of the PKK in Istanbul and the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, the Demiroren news agency said.

The suspects, including an anesthesia technician of a state hospital, were seeking to conduct attacks, the agency noted, without further detail.

The state-run Anadolu agency said they were trained to carry out attacks in metropolises.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has been fighting against the Turkish government for over 30 years for autonomy.

The conflict has claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people.