Turkish Cypriot nationalist politician elected community leader

Turkish Cypriot nationalist politician Ersin Tatar was elected leader of his community on Sunday, to succeed outgoing moderate Mustafa Akinci.

Tatar, who will lead the so-called “Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” a breakaway state which was declared to be an illegal entity by the United Nations Security Council, garnered 51.74 percent of the vote, with Akinci registering 48.26 percent.

Fewer than 150,000 voters went to the polls, but their decision will have huge implications for the Cyprus issue and efforts by the United Nations to nudge Greek and Turkish Cypriots into a settlement in negotiations, which have been stalled for more than three years.

Tatar said he would promote a permanent division of Cyprus with two entirely separate states or connected in a very loose confederation.

Akinci supported a solution agreed in UN-led negotiations for a federal state based on two communities and two zones, one hosting Greek Cypriots and the other Turkish Cypriots.

The election, which is held every five years, was closely watched by the UN and by countries with a stake in efforts to solve the Cyprus issue, a problem on the UN Agenda since the early 1960s.