Two suspected armed bandits killed in northern Tanzania

Tanzanian police said on Monday they have killed two suspected armed bandits in the country’s northern safari capital of Arusha.

Salum Hamduni, the Arusha regional police commander, said three other suspected armed bandits managed to escape when police confronted them on Sunday at around 1:30 p.m. local time at Olkerian suburb in the city.

“Police gunned down the suspects after they resisted arrest and started firing at the law enforcers,” Hamduni told a news conference, adding that police recovered a shotgun with nine rounds of ammunition.

He said police have launched a manhunt for the three suspected armed bandits.