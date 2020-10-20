2 terrorists killed in NW Pakistan

Two terrorists were killed by security forces in the country’s northwest tribal district of North Waziristan, according to a statement from the Pakistani military.

The Pakistani security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan in the country’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Monday.

“Two terrorists belonging to Aleem Khan Khushhali Group were killed. These terrorists were involved in killing Malik Raees, resident of Mir Ali,” the statement said.

The terrorists were also involved in many terrorist activities and were wanted by the police, the statement added.

Earlier on Oct. 4, the Pakistani military said that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area, killing two terrorists and arresting another.

The Pakistani military has conducted a series of operations against terrorist groups in North Waziristan that borders Afghanistan.

Although the area has mostly been pacified, remnants of terrorist groups still manage to launch attacks on the security forces sporadically.