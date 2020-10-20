COVID-19 cases in Peru exceed 870,000

Peru’s COVID-19 cases reached 870,876 on Monday, with 2,201 new infections registered in the last 24 hours, and the national death toll rose to 33,820, according to the health ministry.

A total of 6,010 patients remain hospitalized and 1,094 of them are in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

Peru is in phase four of its economic reactivation following the previous lockdown, a phase that began on Oct. 1 as the outbreak declined.

International flights, which were suspended in March to curb the COVID-19 spread, were resumed to seven countries in the region on Oct. 5.

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra announced on Monday that in the coming days, officials will evaluate the possibility of expanding new routes for international flights.

Health regulations require all passengers to show they are COVID-19 free with results of a test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival or departure.