District chief, police officer killed in targeted attack in E. Afghanistan

A district chief and a police officer were killed and a local elder wounded in militants’ ambush on their vehicle along a main road in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, a provincial government spokesman said on Tuesday.

“Abdul Hai Zazai, chief of Jaji Maydan district of eastern Khost province, and a police officer were killed after militants ambush their vehicle in Altamor locality of neighboring Logar province late on Monday,” spokesman Talib Mangal told Xinhua.

Local leader from Khost, Malik Hassan Jan, was wounded and the driver was unharmed in the attack, the official added.

The deceased district chief was travelling from Khost to the national capital Kabul.

The provincial official deemed the killing as a targeted attack by the Taliban militant group.