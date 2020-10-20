Libya reports 1,159 new COVID-19 cases

The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Monday reported 1,159 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to nearly 50,000.

Of 3,952 suspected samples it received, 1,159 tested positive, the center said in a statement, adding that 373 patients have recovered while seven others died.

A total of 49,949 cases have so far been reported in Libya with 27,262 recoveries and 732 deaths, the center said.

The center on Sunday launched a tele-medical consultation program to link Libyan medical consultants in the United States with medical consultants at quarantine centers in Libya regarding the treatment of severe COVID-19 cases.

The center also said it plans to introduce a medical tele-learning program that will organize training courses for doctors in Libya, while similar programs are expected to be introduced with specialists from other countries.

Since its first case was detected in March, Libyan authorities have taken a series of precautionary measures, including closing the country’s borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing a curfew.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country’s pandemic battle, including 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves.