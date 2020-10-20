Russia sees new record of daily COVID-19 infections

Russia registered 16,319 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, setting a new all-time high as the pandemic resurges, the country’s COVID-19 response center said Tuesday.

The country’s cumulative number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,431,635, including 24,635 deaths and 1,085,608 recoveries, the center said in a statement.

Moscow has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections, tallying 4,999 new cases over the last day, bringing the city’s total to 372,628.

Along with many other European countries, Russia has been witnessing a steep growth in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks after many restrictions were lifted and people resumed gathering in large groups.

Russia plans to begin mass vaccinations between December and January, after the country recently approved two COVID-19 vaccines.