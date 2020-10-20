Uzbekistan plans to allocate almost 2 billion USD to healthcare system in 2021

Uzbekistan is planning to allocate 1.9 billion U.S. dollars to the healthcare system in 2021 amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic, president’s press service said Tuesday.

During a government meeting to discuss the parameters of the state budget for 2021, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev stressed the need to take into account the ongoing pandemic and the decline of global economic activity, said the press service.

Of the 1.9 billion dollars, 289 million dollars will be allocated for implementing measures to combat the virus, and 173 million dollars for purchasing medicines, it said.

Uzbekistan, Central Asia’s most populous nation with 34 million people, has allocated 1.2 billion dollars this year to fight the pandemic, the government said.

So far, Uzbekistan has registered 63,737 COVID-19 cases with 533 deaths and 60,717 recoveries.