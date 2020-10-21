Acceptance of wife-beating is generally higher in countries in Africa, Asia and Oceania excluding Australia and New Zealand, and lower in countries in Latin America and the Caribbean and Europe, a UN report published Tuesday showed.

“Intimate partner violence is becoming less acceptable. During the 8-year period from 2012 to 2019, women’s acceptance of physical violence by their partners decreased in almost 75 percent of countries with trend data,” according to the World’s Women 2020: Trends and Statistics, which compiled 100 data stories that provide a snapshot of the state of gender equality worldwide.

Younger men viewed physical violence against their partners as more acceptable than older men, noted the report.

Although it might be assumed that wife-beating was more widely justified by men than women, in the 53 countries with data on the attitudes of women and men, reported acceptance rates were actually lower among men than women in 40 countries.

Produced by the Statistics Division of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the World’s Women report has been produced every five years since 1990 and provides the latest data on the state of gender equality worldwide.