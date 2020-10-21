Bulgaria arrests foreigner sending marijuana to Germany by post

Bulgarian authorities have arrested a foreigner who has managed to send 8.2 kg of marijuana to Germany by mail, the National Customs Agency and Prosecutor’s Office said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

About 3.2 kg of the illicit drugs were intercepted last Wednesday at the distribution center of a courier company in Sofia in a shipment sent from Varna, the third-largest city in Bulgaria, to Germany, the statement said.

The marijuana, split into six packets, was hidden in a water dispenser, it said.

Bulgarian authorities found that the sender of the shipment was a 35-year-old U.S. citizen who also had a German ID card and currently resided in Varna, the statement said.

He was arrested despite his attempt to escape, it said.

At the tip from the Bulgarian customs, German authorities found two more parcels in the process of delivery, containing a total of 5 kg of marijuana, which was sent to the mother of the man, the statement said.

The investigation is still going on.