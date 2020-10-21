Israel reports 1,286 new COVID-19 cases

Israel’s health ministry reported on Tuesday 1,286 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally in the country to 306,162.

The death toll reached 2,278, with 15 new fatalities. The number of patients in serious condition decreased from 634 to 614, out of 1,089 patients currently hospitalized, according to the ministry.

The total number of recoveries hit 282,505, with 4,111 new ones, while active cases dropped to 21,369.

Also on Tuesday, the month-long lockdown was lifted in several “red” cities in the wake of “the improvement in the morbidity date,” the health ministry and the prime minister’s office said in a joint statement.

These cities had remained under lockdown for two more days after a nationwide lockdown was lifted in the rest of the country.

The only remaining restricted zone is Ramat Shlomo, a settlement neighborhood in northeastern Jerusalem.