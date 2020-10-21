U.S. San Francisco continues reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Tuesday that the city will reopen “non-essential” offices at limited capacity beginning Oct. 27.

San Francisco will also reopen indoor climbing walls with the same capacity as fitness centers, and personal services can allow limited mask removal for services such as those provided by estheticians. Additionally, fitness centers and institutes of higher education will be able to increase capacity, according to the announcement.

The city has also set a timeline for opening new activities and expanding previously reopened businesses and activities over the following weeks.

“San Franciscans have taken COVID-19 seriously from the very beginning, and thanks to everyone’s commitment to wearing face coverings and following public health guidance, we are able to keep moving forward with reopening. Today really is a sign of hope for our city and for our economic recovery,” said Breed.

“Working together, we have slowed the spread of COVID-19 in San Francisco,” said Grant Colfax, the city’s director of health.

“We will continue to monitor our health indicators and impacts of reopening, which will help guide us in future planning,” he added.