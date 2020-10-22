Turkey reports 2,013 daily COVID-19 cases, 353,426 in total

Turkey confirmed 2,013 new COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, raising the total diagnosed patients to 353,426, the Turkish Health Ministry announced.

Meanwhile, 68 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 9,513.

Turkish health professionals conducted 117,943 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 12,759,069.

A total of 1,507 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 308,446 in Turkey since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,504.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China’s experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.