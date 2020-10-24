Cathay Pacific welcomes announcement of an Air Travel Bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore

Cathay Pacific welcomes the announcement of an in-principle agreement between the authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore to set up an Air Travel Bubble between the two cities.

Cathay Pacific Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said: “Singapore is a popular destination for Hong Kong travellers for both leisure and business purposes. We are grateful to the authorities in Hong Kong and Singapore for reaching this agreement, which importantly will enable passengers travelling between the two cities to do so without any restrictions on the purpose of their travel nor with any quarantine requirements for those with negative test results.

“This is a milestone development for Hong Kong and an important first step in facilitating the resumption of regular air travel to and from our home hub.

“We look forward to receiving further information regarding the details of its implementation and will work together with the authorities to ensure a safe and secure environment throughout all stages of travel.”