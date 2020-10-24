Lufthansa to deploy Airbus A350-900 to Chicago, Los Angeles and Tokyo during its winter timetable

For the duration of the winter timetable (until the end of March 2021) Lufthansa will be deploying four of the currently parked Airbus A350-900s to its hub in Frankfurt. The Airbus A350-900 is one of the most modern and environmentally friendly long-haul aircraft in the world.

Over the next few months the A350-900 will be serving Chicago and Los Angeles from Frankfurt, by temporarily replacing the Boeing 747-8 for this period of time. From December onwards, the ultra-modern A350-900 will also be flying from Frankfurt on the route to Tokyo/Haneda instead of the Airbus A340-300. All flights will be operated by Munich-based cabin and cockpit crews.

The A350-900 not only offers Lufthansa customers a top product on board, it is also extremely environmentally friendly, efficient and quiet. Compared to a Boeing 747-8, the Airbus A350-900 consumes around 12 percent less fuel and emits less CO2. At the same time by operating the A350-900 in Frankfurt, the fleet will be optimally used in an efficient and sustainable way under the current circumstances.

Lufthansa’s A350-900 fleet currently encompasses 16 Munich- based aircraft. Due to the sharp reduction in the number of flights offered as a result of the corona pandemic, only seven A350-900s will initially be operated at Munich in the winter timetable of 20/21 on routes to North America and Asia.