ABSOLUTE HOTEL SERVICES SIGNS A NEW EASTIN RESORT IN DAPOLI

Mr. Sameer Dharkar, Managing Director of Absolute Hotel Services India, is delighted to announce the signing of a Management Agreement with Neuleaf Lifespace Private Limited Company and adding to its portfolio, Eastin Resort and Spa, Dapoli.

The property is a component of Konkan Trails Dapoli, a Unique Villa Development Project, conceptualized on Village Living, spread over 51-acre of flora. A distinctive feature of this development is the incorporation of Climate Responsive Architecture (CRA), a design practice that functions in adherence to the weather conditions of the location it is in, and reduces its dependence on artificial energy.

Nestled in this space, spread across 7 acres is Eastin Resort and Spa Dapoli, the first International Resort from Thailand in Dapoli, Ratnagiri District. The property offers 70 villa rooms and facilities include an All Day Dining Multicuisine Restaurant, Bar, Spa, Fitness Center, Swimming Pool and Banquets.

Dapoli a coastal hill station in Konkan Belt of Maharashtra is positioned in a beautiful setting of natural beauty, hills, forests and a sea stretch. At a height of about 800 feet above sea level, the climate is fresh and cool throughout the year. It also harbors beaches, forts, waterfalls & lakes.

Speaking on this development Mr. Dharkar said that “We are extremely thrilled at this partnership and the opportunity to having another property in Maharashtra as part of our Western Region expansion plans in India. The State is in abundance of unexplored tourist destinations and we are happy to provide to leisure seeking enthusiasts a premium resort of truly global standards and services”.