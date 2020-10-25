Autograph Collection Hotels announces the opening of The Prince Kyoto Takaragaike, Autograph Collection Hotel in Japan

Autograph Collection Hotels today (OCTOBER 15, 2020) announced the opening of The Prince Kyoto Takaragaike, Autograph Collection hotel in the Takaragaike area, situated in the northern section of Kyoto, Japan. The hotel joins Marriott International’s diverse and exciting Autograph Collection portfolio of more than 190 independent properties across the globe, which are each distinct in design, character and charm, and all Exactly Like Nothing Else.

“We are excited to expand the Autograph Collection portfolio in Japan with the brand’s 3rd hotel in the country, said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. “The Prince Kyoto Takaragaike perfectly highlights Autograph Collection’s promise of showcasing experiences that are informed by unique perspectives on craft and hospitality. This opening reinforces Marriott International’s commitment to continue expanding its footprint across Japan.”

The hotel is conveniently located within walking distance to Kokusaikaikan Station, and is approximately 58 kilometers from Osaka International Airport, making it accessible from other areas of Japan.

Situated in the heart of Kyoto’s Rakuhoku district, the hotel is adjacent to Takaragaike Park, which offers walking trails with scenic views of spring cherry blossoms and autumn foliage. Takaragaike for centuries was a favorite place for the city’s upper class to relax amid scenic nature. Local attractions including the 17th-century Shugakuin Imperial Villa, as well as the breathtaking gold leaf-covered Kinkakuji Temple, are within walking distance.

Designed by renowned Japanese architect Togo Murano, The Prince Kyoto Takaragaike showcases an interplay between Japanese tradition and Murano’s modernist approach to architecture and design. The main building is an oval shape, with an atrium at its center. The hotel’s 310 spacious guestrooms are all appointed with thoughtful amenities including free Wi-Fi and captivating views of Takaragaike Park and its surroundings. Guests are graciously welcomed upon their arrival at the hotel with a cup of matcha, or powdered green tea, prepared in Urasenke style.

Dining options are all designed to create an immersive experience in local as well as international culinary traditions. The hotel’s main restaurant, Ito-Zakura, serves French cuisine showcasing well-selected local ingredients from the region. Guests are invited to visit the century-old Morita Farm in nearby Kamigamo to handpick their own vegetables, which they will later enjoy in a French-inspired meal. Takaragaike Japanese Restaurant presents an array of classic Kyoto cuisine and other Japanese regional favorites. At Tohen Chinese Restaurant, Beijing style cuisine is served with a touch of Kyoto essence by unique arrangements. Mizu-No-Ne is the hotel’s lobby lounge serving specialty coffees and herb teas to be enjoyed with oven-fresh baked breads, cakes and pastries. Bar Ascot, an English-style bar, is a cozy, convivial venue for a relaxing evening over drinks and cocktails. In an elegant Sukiya-style, a traditional wooden Japanese Tea House is set within the hotel grounds, where guests can also experience an authentic formal Japanese tea ceremony or enjoy kaiseki-style cuisine from Tsujitome, a long-established Japanese Restaurant.

To explore the dining scene in Kyoto, guests can request a curated list of must-visit places, such as the traditional riverside dining or kawadoko at the nearby Kibune or Takao restaurants. For a fully immersive Kyoto culinary experience, offering a deep understanding of the culture and tradition, guests can enjoy a special dinner in a tatami room with a maiko at the hotel, by special arrangement.

“Kyoto is the cultural capital of Japan, and for many centuries, it has welcomed visitors from all over the world who come to take in its beautiful natural scenery, fascinating culture and excellent cuisine,” said Masashi Takizawa, General Manager, The Prince Kyoto Takaragaike. “We are extremely pleased to become part of Marriott International’s prestigious Autograph Collection, and to present our very special hotel to the next generation of visitors who wish to discover authentic, one-of-a-kind experiences when they visit Kyoto.”

About Autograph Collection Hotels

