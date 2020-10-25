Choice Privileges loyalty program members and Barclays contribute $330,000 to American Red Cross COVID-19 relief efforts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) announced today (Oct. 15, 2020) that members of its award-winning Choice Privileges loyalty program with Barclays US Consumer Bank have provided more than $330,000 in support of the American Red Cross disaster relief efforts. Through the generosity of loyalty program members and matching from Barclays, the American Red Cross is able to support the immediate needs of individuals, families and communities affected by the pandemic as well as record-breaking natural disasters.

Choice Privileges members have been contributing points to this cause since March and Barclays stepped in to double the impact by matching donated loyalty points. The donation has provided the resources to help fund blood drives and personal protective equipment kits to healthcare workers on the front lines and ensure that disaster-affected communities never face recovery alone.

“Our loyalty members have once again stepped up in a time of need, and we cannot thank them enough for their incredible generosity,” said Jamie Russo, vice president, loyalty programs and customer engagement, Choice Hotels. “Whether it’s donating their points to the American Red Cross, Serta Inc.’s Stay Home, Send Beds initiative, the International Franchise Association’s Franchising Gives Back program or Operation Homefront, our more than 46 million loyalty members are committed to helping us make a difference in the community. These acts of kindness are even more impactful when fantastic partners like Barclays jump in and lend a helping hand.”

“As a partner-first organization, Barclays understands the power of collaborating with our partners and shared customers to help people in times of need,” said Chris Reitnour, Director, Travel and Affinity Partnerships, Barclays US Consumer Bank. “Through our COVID-19 Community Aid Package, Barclays is supporting those impacted by the pandemic and through our joint efforts, Choice Privileges members, Choice Hotels and Barclays can have a significant impact on the efforts of the American Red Cross to address the nationwide blood supply shortage and to save lives.”

Barclays $125 million (£100 million) COVID-19 Community Aid Package is supporting charities that are helping vulnerable people impacted by COVID-19, and the associated social and economic hardship caused by the crisis. Alongside matching colleague donations and fundraising efforts, Barclays is partnering with a number of charities in the UK, Americas, Asia and Europe, delivering help where it is needed most. You can find the latest list of charity partners here.

To donate Choice Privileges points to charitable organizations and causes such as the American Red Cross, Serta Inc.’s Stay Home, Send Beds initiative, Operation Homefront or Franchising Gives Back, interested members can visit https://www.choicehotels.com/choice-privileges/redeem-points/donations.