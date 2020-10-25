Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium Appoints New Director of Sales & Marketing

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, a 512-room hotel with halal and award-winning dining options in Singapore’s Tiong Bahru district, has appointed Shadab Amin as Director of Sales & Marketing.

Shadab brings with him a wealth of hospitality experience having started his career in 2010. He joined InterContinental® Hotels Group in Manila and subsequently, moved to Crowne Plaza Muscat and Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, before settling down in Singapore. During his stint in Manila, Shadab played a pivotal role in laying the foundation of IHG’s India Global Sales Team while at Muscat and Maldives, he held key sales positions that drove revenue targets.

Shadab moved to Singapore in 2017 and joined Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium as a Senior Business Development Manager. During his 3-year tenure in Singapore, he has grown progressively to the position of Director of Sales where he was minted IHG’s Best Director of Sales SEAK (South East Asia & Korea) in 2019. His promotion to Director of Sales & Marketing during the unprecedented times of Covid-19 is a testament of his ability to lead the team to drive performance and growth.

Tuncay Bockin, General Manager of Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, said, “Shadab is instrumental in growing key corporate accounts and has reinforced our brand presence in Singapore for both business and leisure travellers. In this new normal, Shadab’s leadership will be critical in reinventing our suite of products, from work from hotel packages to staycations to weddings, in accordance to market demands and trends to drive results.”

In his new position, Shadab will manage all aspects of sales & marketing, including business development, customer relationship management, digital marketing, and brand & communication strategies.