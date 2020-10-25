Hotel Nikko Bali Launched a New Range of Wedding Services for the Perfect Celebration of Love

Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach has launched a range of new wedding services for couples to celebrate every step of their romantic journey starting from grand wedding proposal, everlasting pre-wedding photo tour, all the way to enchanting wedding ceremony and honeymoon.

Wedding planning starts when couples say ‘Yes’ to the ultimate question and Hotel Nikko Bali has everything you need to create a spectacular moment to mark the important event. Partnering with one of the island’s prominent helicopter operators, Bali Heli, the beachfront resort offers ‘Will You Fly with Me?’ proposal package, where a couple enjoys an engaging air-ride along the coastline before the question is popped in writing on the shore or natural sandbank that appears only for a limited time during the day in front of the resort.

“The word Nikko is an abbreviation of Japan Airlines in Japanese, which reminisces the spirit of flying in the blue sky and becomes our inspiration for the aerial wedding proposal,” explains Masaya Hasebe, the General Manager of Hotel Nikko Bali Benoa Beach. “We believe this service will perfectly complement the extraordinary experience we can customize for our future wedding couples to give them a remarkable milestone to cherish and stories to tell for many years to come,” he adds.

The nuptial arrangement further includes a romantic couple photo session, where it is combined with 5-hour guided tours to any scenic destinations on the island, such as Melasti Beach in Nusa Dua, Mumbul Park Monument in Jimbaran, Tegalalang Rice Field in Ubud, Tegenungan Waterfall in Sukawati, and many more. Couples are able to select their favorite locations to create the quintessential backdrop in their wedding dresses and seasoned photographers will capture every lovely moment between the two lovebirds.

For the big day, the resort has launched 3 packages that offer all the options from an intimate union to a lavish celebration. Each package covers essential elements for a commitment ceremony from English speaking celebrant, flower decoration, wedding cake, all the way to Balinese flower girls to escort the bride down the aisle. The bundle includes 2-night accommodation in a deluxe room or suite with a beautiful ocean view, pampering bridal treatment at The Spa, and romantic dinner for the newlywed among other benefits.

Hotel Nikko Bali also offers exclusive venue rental starting as low as IDR 3,000,000 net for 4-hour use, with no cover charge for decoration & entertainment vendors. This option is suitable for couples who have all of their wedding details organized and just looking for the perfect wedding venue to tie the knot.

For each wedding celebration, preventive measures from the hotel’s Cleanliness, Health, and Safety (CHS) Program will be put in place to ensure the safety of each and every one of the guests. The protocol includes seating arrangement and number of guests limitation to allow physical distancing, personal protective equipment for each staff, and food serving assistance for buffet reception.

Many couples were regrettably restrained from holding their wedding amid COVID-19 pandemic responses, but the 5-star well-rounded tailored service will turn their dream wedding into treasurable moments regardless. Visit the website to view the complete wedding packages and other relevant services by clicking here.

