Argentina’s COVID-19 death toll nears 29,000

Argentina on Sunday reported another 284 deaths from COVID-19, pushing the national count to near 29,000, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also reported 9,253 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,090,589 with 894,819 recoveries.

The central province of Buenos Aires, the largest in the Latin American country, continues to be the most affected with 527,320 cases, accounting for 48.35 percent of the national total.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, in a virtual meeting organized by a bank, Banco Credicoop, said that the arrival of a vaccine against COVID-19 will help stop the spread of a second wave of the coronavirus in the country.

“I have the impression that Argentina is at a point where we can see an exit on the horizon. The vaccine is close, and with the vaccine, we will be able to avoid what Europe is experiencing — a second wave of the coronavirus,” the president said.

Argentina launched a lockdown on March 20 to contain the spread of the disease and has extended it until Nov. 8.