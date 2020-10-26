Germany reports 8,685 new COVID-19 cases

New COVID-19 infections in Germany remained on a high level and increased by 8,685 within one day to a total of 437,866, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Monday.

Last Saturday, a new daily record was reached in the country, with 14,714 cases, according to the RKI, the federal government agency for disease control and prevention. On the same day, the number of deaths exceeded the 10,000 mark.

The COVID-19 incidence of the last seven days rose to 74.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the latest daily situation report by the RKI.

The number of COVID-19 patients who need intensive medical treatment also continued to rise to almost 1,300 on Sunday, it said.

Given the increasing COVID-19 numbers “also in intensive care units,” Minister of Health Jens Spahn published a video statement on Sunday on his Facebook account, calling on the public to comply with the protection measures.