India sees fall in COVID-19 cases, deaths over past few months

India’s COVID-19 fatality rate has reached its lowest since March 22 at 1.5 percent, as 480 deaths were registered across the country between Sunday and Monday mornings, according to the federal health ministry.

In the meantime, the number of COVID-19 recoveries has also been on the rise, which is standing at 90.23 percent in the country.

India continues to report a trend of steadily decrease of active cases. Presently the active cases comprise 8.26 percent of the total positive cases of the country, standing at 653,717.

This is the lowest since Aug. 13 when the active cases were 653,622, the ministry’s statement said.