Greek warship collides with containership off Piraeus port, 2 slightly injured: media

A Greek warship collided with a containership off the Piraeus port Tuesday, injuring two persons, the national news agency AMNA reported, citing sources from authorities.

The minesweeper “Kallisto” was taking on water and all necessary actions are being made to handle the situation, according to a short press release issued by the Greek Navy.

Two out of the 27 crew members on board the minesweeper were slightly injured and were retrieved from the water, AMNA reported.

The cause of the incident is still unclear.

The cargo ship has also suffered damage, and Greek Coast Guard vessels aided by other ships and units were deployed in the area, according to AMNA.