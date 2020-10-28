Iran sets new record for daily COVID-19 deaths for 2nd consecutive day

Iran announced on Wednesday its highest daily figure of deaths related to the COVID-19 epidemic so far, after 415 people died in the past 24 hours, according to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education’s website.

Sima Sadat Lari said at her daily briefing 6,824 new infections were confirmed overnight, which takes the total number of cases to 588,648.

After the death of 415 people in the past 24 hours, the epidemic has claimed 33,714 lives in Iran so far, she added.

Fortunately, the spokeswoman further noted, 467,917 patients have as of Wednesday recovered or been released from hospitals in the country.

Currently, she went on to say, 5,012 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition in Iranian intensive care units.

The number of laboratory tests carried out in Iran for COVID-19 has now reached 4,821,681, according to Sadat Lari.

The risk of infection is currently high in 27 out of 31 Iranian provinces, while four others are on yellow alert over the spread of the disease.

Following the recent COVID-19 resurgence in Iran, the health authorities have reintroduced strict protective measures and compulsory use of face masks in the capital Tehran and major cities of the country.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.

Iran and China have offered mutual help in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In mid-February, at the early stage of the coronavirus outbreak in China, Iran lit up the Tehran Azadi (Liberty) Tower to show its solidarity with China, and donated 3 million masks to China.

In return, China delivered several shipments of medical supplies to Iran. On Feb. 29, a five-member Chinese medical team visited Iran for a month-long mission to help Iran fight the pandemic.