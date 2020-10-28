Lebanon, Israel hold 2nd round of indirect talks for maritime border demarcation

Lebanese and Israeli negotiators held on Wednesday a second round of indirect talks to demarcate their maritime border, LBCI local TV channel reported.

Lebanon’s delegation was headed by Navy Colonel Mazen Basbous, who arrived by a helicopter along with other members of the delegation, holding documents and maps that show points of differences between Lebanon and Israel.

The talks, which are being held at the headquarters of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon in Naqoura, started on Oct. 14 while Lebanese President Michel Aoun promised to hold strictly technical talks.

In February 2018, Lebanon signed its first offshore oil and gas exploration and production contracts for two energy blocks with a consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek.

Exploration of one of the blocks is more controversial as part of it is located in an 860-sq-km area claimed by both Israel and Lebanon.