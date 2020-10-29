COVID-19 cases in Albania surpass 20,000

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Albania surpassed 20,000 on Wednesday as health authorities reported 311 new infections in the last 24 hours, a record single-day spike.

Albania has confirmed 20,040 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit the country in March.

During the past 24 hours, six people succumbed to the coronavirus-caused disease, bringing the total fatalities of the country to 493.

Meanwhile, 85 people recovered from the virus infection, bringing the total recoveries to 10,893.

Currently, 289 patients are hospitalized in the two COVID-19 hospitals in the country.

On Monday, Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu announced that Albania is ready to open another hospital for the treatment of patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

As the world is caught in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries including France, Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the United States are racing to find a vaccine.