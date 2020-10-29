France opens terror inquiry into knife attack at church

An investigation has been opened into a knife attack that has left at least three dead and several others injured at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday morning, according to the country’s national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office (PNAT).

The PNAT said it would investigate the incident under “attempted assassination in connection with a terrorist enterprise.”

The attack occurred at around 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) at the Notre-Dame basilica in the heart of the city of Nice, news channel BFMTV reported.

The alleged perpetrator was quickly arrested inside the church by municipal police. He was injured during his arrest and transferred to hospital, according to the news channel.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced that a crisis meeting was being held at the ministry. Prime Minister Jean Castex hastily left the National Assembly to join the crisis meeting.

President Emmanuel Macron will go to Nice, mayor of the city Christian Estrosi told reporters.

France has been on high alert after a knife attack near the former office in central Paris of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo on Sept. 25 and the beheading of a history teacher outside a middle school in Paris suburbs on Oct. 16.