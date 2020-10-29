German gov’t set to introduce digital registration for risk arrivals

Germany plans to introduce a compulsory digital registration system for people entering the country from “risk areas” to help the authorities better monitor compliance with COVID-19-related quarantine regulations.

The German government intends to “improve the tracking of infections” through the pending adoption of a third Act on the Protection of the Population in the Event of an Epidemic Situation of National Importance, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The law still requires the approval of Germany’s upper house of parliament (Bundesrat) and is scheduled to come into force in December, according to the Ministry of Health.

“We are currently experiencing a critical phase of the pandemic,” said Health Minister Jens Spahn in a statement on Wednesday. The ongoing “dynamic outbreak” showed that it was important to react quickly.

On Wednesday, new COVID-19 infections in Germany broke last Saturday’s record and increased by 14,964 within one day, reaching a total of 464,239 confirmed cases, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the federal government agency for disease control and prevention.

People making an “avoidable journey” to a “risk area” would no longer receive compensation for the loss of earnings caused by the mandatory quarantine, according to the government.

Furthermore, vaccination programs are being prepared, according to the Ministry of Health. In Germany, insured and uninsured people alike would have a right to preventive vaccination and COVID-19 testing.

“We want to be ready when the vaccine is available,” stressed Spahn. Last Friday, the ministry said a COVID-19 vaccine would probably be available in the first months of next year.

As the world is caught in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries Germany, France, China, Russia, Britain and the United States are racing to find a vaccine.

According to the website of the World Health Organization, as of Oct. 19, there were 198 COVID-19 candidate vaccines being developed worldwide, and 44 of them were in clinical trials.